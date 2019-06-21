OFFERS
AEG Facilities to manage Las Vegas Stadium opening in 2020

In this photo dated June 21, 2019, the Las Vegas Stadium construction progress. The stadium will be home to the NFL’s Raiders and UNLV football. (Photo by Joelg1988, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2Ni8K6C)

In this photo dated June 21, 2019, the Las Vegas Stadium construction progress. The stadium will be home to the NFL’s Raiders and UNLV football. (Photo by Joelg1988, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2Ni8K6C)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 7:21 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A division of live-entertainment company AEG says it will manage a 65,000-seat Las Vegas Stadium being built for the NFL’s relocated Raiders and UNLV football.

In a statement Tuesday, AEG Facilities and the Oakland Raiders say the company will handle pre-opening functions, hiring and staff training, ticketing, security and event scheduling.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that terms and length of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

The $1.8 billion stadium is due to open in 2020 just off the Las Vegas Strip. Taxpayers are funding $750 million of the project.

Plans call for a translucent roof, a natural grass field and huge stadium side doors that can open.

