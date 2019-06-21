AEG Facilities to manage Las Vegas Stadium opening in 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP) – A division of live-entertainment company AEG says it will manage a 65,000-seat Las Vegas Stadium being built for the NFL’s relocated Raiders and UNLV football.
In a statement Tuesday, AEG Facilities and the Oakland Raiders say the company will handle pre-opening functions, hiring and staff training, ticketing, security and event scheduling.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that terms and length of the agreement weren’t disclosed.
The $1.8 billion stadium is due to open in 2020 just off the Las Vegas Strip. Taxpayers are funding $750 million of the project.
Plans call for a translucent roof, a natural grass field and huge stadium side doors that can open.
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mountain lion found lurking in Desert Hills near Havasu
- City shifts annexation focus to I-11 interchanges
- Obituary
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- Obituary
- Don’t ban uranium mining near Grand Canyon, says Mohave County Board of Supervisors
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Obituary
- Gallery
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
28
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*