Chinese National killed in Wednesday collision at Pierce Ferry Road
KINGMAN – A passenger in a Chevrolet van that failed to stop at a stop sign before crossing the northbound lanes of U.S. 93 at Pierce Ferry Road was killed in a collision with a pickup truck just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports the van was struck by a Ford F250 pickup truck traveling northbound. The truck collided with the side of the van, and the male Chinese National sitting in the front-right passenger seat was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas where he was pronounced deceased.
Five other passengers in the van were also injured and admitted to the Las Vegas hospital. The driver of the truck, who was alone in his vehicle, was treated and released from Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety
