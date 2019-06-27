Dog's shooting death, botched euthanizations among complaints about Havasu WAHS

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The shooting death of a dog and allegations of botched euthanizations at the Lake Havasu City animal shelter are among the complaints registered by former employees, volunteers and board members of the Western Arizona Humane Society.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, officials with the Humane Society said changes have been put into place to ensure euthanizations are conducted humanely and according to the law.

Meanwhile, a Humane Society board member says the board plans to conduct its own internal reviews in the coming weeks.

The complaints accused the shelter operators of allowing veterinary assistants to perform euthanizations of animals.

Megan Marshall, a veterinary technician who was formerly employed at the shelter, wrote in a letter to City Council members that she was once called out of a surgery preparation to “finish” a euthanasia job in which several veins had already been blown out and the animal was still breathing.

Arizona state law states that only licensed veterinarians are authorized to perform injections of sodium pentobarbital, which is the drug that is used during euthanasia.

Administrative Manager Steven Jenkins said that the issue is resolved as of last week.

“We, at WAHS, have stopped any euthanasias that were being performed by veterinary technicians that weren’t certified, as well as kennel techs, and they are all being funneled through our new veterinary clinic with Dr. [Roger] Litchfield,” Jenkins said at the meeting. “We started that immediately after talking with the state vet board last week.”

According to Jenkins, shelter animals owned by the Humane Society are exempt from state opinion. Regardless, he said the organization has made the decision to funnel them all through the “vet center only,” as of last week.

Linda Denovan, a Humane Society board member, said the board will address the issues in the coming weeks. “We will talk to all employees and take the information we learned at the City Council meeting, and make sure that everything is OK.”

The complaints also alleged that Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore told an employee to shoot a dog in a closed kennel with a gun.

Arizona law states the discharge of a firearm within city limits is a felony.

“The shooting of the dog, from what I understand and I was told before, was because (a former employee) was mauled,” said Nancy Gieck, the Humane Society’s board secretary, during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “And it was one of our kennel techs at that time that actually shot the dog because they could not get to the dog to give it any kind of sedation.”

Included in the letters of complaint that City Council members received was one signed by a former employee, who stated, “On one occasion, Patty instructed me to shoot a dog that had mauled a fellow employee rather than give it a sedation shot and then do humane euthanasia.”

According to the letter, the employee worked as a kennel technician for the Humane Society for eight years. The former employee who allegedly wrote the letter was contacted by the News-Herald multiple times and ceased communications when the allegations were mentioned.

Gillmore has been unavailable for comment because she is on a vacation in Europe.

Lake Havasu Police Sgt. Tom Gray said that there have been no reports to police of dogs being shot. Police are not currently investigating the shelter for any of the allegations presented at the City Council meeting.

Police Chief Dan Doyle said many of the allegations in the complaints involved potential violations of labor laws which would normally be investigated by the Department of Labor. In addition to the dog shooting, the complaints included allegations of theft and assault, but Doyle said no reports of criminal activity have been brought to the police department. He said the department would “thoroughly investigate” complaints about specific incidents if victims want to report a crime to the police department.

Still, Doyle promised that the police department would be in close contact with shelter operators.

“We will be having discussions with WAHS representatives in reference to processes involving animals brought in by the Animal Control Officers to ensure we are all on the same page and completely transparent,” he said.