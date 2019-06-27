OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 27
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Event Calendar | June 28-30

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. , 7 – 9 p.m. Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. Tickets $10 for adults; $5 children ages 4-11. Children under 4 years old are free. Tickets available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. , 7 – 9 p.m. Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. Tickets $10 for adults; $5 children ages 4-11. Children under 4 years old are free. Tickets available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door.

Originally Published: June 27, 2019 7:30 p.m.

TODAY

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.

7 – 9 p.m. Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. Tickets $10 for adults; $5 children ages 4-11. Children under 4 years old are free. Tickets available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door.

SATURDAY

Hot for Havasu

3 – 6 p.m. Lake Havasu City, Koko Beach Stage in the Bridgewater Channel, 1477 Queens Bay. Honoring 25th anniversary of the day the City became America’s Hottest City. 928-453-3444

Farmers Market

8 a.m. – noon Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 580-595-0770 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.

1 – 3 p.m. & 7 – 9 p.m. Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. Tickets $10 for adults; $5 children ages 4-11. Children under 4 years old are free. Tickets available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door.

Kingman’s Stick Pony Derby

6 – 10 p.m. Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Join the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce in support of Economic Development. Tickets $35, and ages 21 and over. 928-753-6253.

SUNDAY

Hymn Singing Society

5-8 p.m., Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave., learn to read and sing from a hymnal, snacks, drinks, and pizza provided - or bring own to share.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Event Calendar | June 16-23, 2019
Event Calendar | Friday, June 21 - Sunday, June 23, 2019
Event Calendar | June 11-16
Beale Street Theater goes under the sea with Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.
‘Take Five’ this weekend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News