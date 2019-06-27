Event Calendar | June 28-30
TODAY
Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.
7 – 9 p.m. Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. Tickets $10 for adults; $5 children ages 4-11. Children under 4 years old are free. Tickets available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door.
SATURDAY
Hot for Havasu
3 – 6 p.m. Lake Havasu City, Koko Beach Stage in the Bridgewater Channel, 1477 Queens Bay. Honoring 25th anniversary of the day the City became America’s Hottest City. 928-453-3444
Farmers Market
8 a.m. – noon Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 580-595-0770 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org
Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.
1 – 3 p.m. & 7 – 9 p.m. Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. Tickets $10 for adults; $5 children ages 4-11. Children under 4 years old are free. Tickets available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door.
Kingman’s Stick Pony Derby
6 – 10 p.m. Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Join the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce in support of Economic Development. Tickets $35, and ages 21 and over. 928-753-6253.
SUNDAY
Hymn Singing Society
5-8 p.m., Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave., learn to read and sing from a hymnal, snacks, drinks, and pizza provided - or bring own to share.
