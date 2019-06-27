OFFERS
Thu, June 27
Little League: Kingman North 9-11 All Stars fall short in title game

Dylan Norbert went 2-for-4 with two runs scored against Mohave Valley, but Kingman North was on the wrong end of a 6-4 decision in the 9-11 All Stars Tournament championship Wednesday at Southside Park. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 5:01 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman North experienced quite the journey during the 9-11 All Stars Tournament.

The squad suffered a setback in its first contest and had to win three games in four days to advance to the championship. Unfortunately, the run came to an end Wednesday as Kingman North dropped a 6-4 loss to Mohave Valley at Southside Park.

“I told them I’m extremely proud of them,” Kingman North manager Mike Collins said of his postgame speech. “We had to fight our way through and play just about every other team. And here we are playing in the championship. I’m extremely proud to coach them.”

Kingman North put up a valiant effort against the same Mohave Valley squad that dealt it an 11-3 loss earlier in the tournament. This time around the top of the lineup stepped up with six of the eight hits to keep Kingman within striking distance.

“Cain Massey was stroking the ball really well,” Collins said. “Dylan Norbert was doing extremely well. The difference between the first game and this game was we were able to string hits together. The kids were playing well together.”

Cain finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Dylan tallied two hits and Cooper Cronk added an RBI single.

Kingman stayed right with its opponent early – trailing 3-2 after the first before knotting it up in the third inning. But Mohave Valley scored all it needed to in the bottom of the frame for an advantage it never surrendered.

“They showed a lot of heart,” Collins said of his squad. “They played well, they played great. They fought through it and they weren’t intimidated. They didn’t back down.”

Kingman North showed that even more in the previous three games with a combined 60 runs scored. The first was a 29-5 victory over Lake Havasu City, followed by a 10-8 win over Kingman and last, but not least – a 21-3 win over Parker.

“These boys did really well,” Collins said. “They fought through and they played very strong defensively. I’m extremely proud of them.”

