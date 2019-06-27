Mine operator trades for Fountain Head Mine hoping for gold, silver, and base metals
KINGMAN – Bonanza Goldfields Corporation, a local family business devoted to reactivating old mines, bought the Fountain Head Mine to expand its properties in the Chloride area. The hope for the company is one of the mines will soon reopen, producing gold, silver, and base metals to help Mohave County’s economy.
Fred and Barbara Bauman have been active mining in Mohave County for many years, “maybe since 1998,” Fred Bauman said.
“My wife’s father was a geologist with the U.S government, mine was a geologist for Exxon,” he explained. “For a long time, we had 20-30 mines and kept leasing them out to mining companies.”
In 2008, they decided to do everything on their own and founded Bonanza Goldfields. Their first project in Yavapai County wasn’t successful; they recently had the opportunity to trade it for Fountain Head in Stockton Hill, 15 miles north of Kingman.
Fountain Head is the company's eighth mine located within a short haul from the Golden Gem Millsite in Chloride.
The Baumans used to live in Phoenix, but currently reside in Las Vegas. Right now, they have 500 acres of patented mining claims in the Cerbat Mountains and are determined to do something with them.
“These days you don’t reopen a mine unless you are sure it will be profitable,” Bauman said. “The goal is to see some of these mines reopen and start producing gold, silver, copper and other metals. We’d like to help the county’s economy and provide some jobs.”
There are important decisions to be made, such as which mine and which mill to rebuild.
“It all depends where there’s enough mineralized rock to support the mining,” Bauman said. “We need to do some drilling.”
Bonanza Goldfields has gold and silver properties located in the Thunder Mountain, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride and Oatman Mining Districts of Arizona.
