OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 27
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mine operator trades for Fountain Head Mine hoping for gold, silver, and base metals

Fred and Barbara Bauman have been active in mining in Mohave County for many years. (Courtesy photo)

Fred and Barbara Bauman have been active in mining in Mohave County for many years. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Bonanza Goldfields Corporation, a local family business devoted to reactivating old mines, bought the Fountain Head Mine to expand its properties in the Chloride area. The hope for the company is one of the mines will soon reopen, producing gold, silver, and base metals to help Mohave County’s economy.

Fred and Barbara Bauman have been active mining in Mohave County for many years, “maybe since 1998,” Fred Bauman said.

“My wife’s father was a geologist with the U.S government, mine was a geologist for Exxon,” he explained. “For a long time, we had 20-30 mines and kept leasing them out to mining companies.”

photo

Bonanza Goldfields offices on Tennessee Avenue in Chloride (Courtesy photo)

In 2008, they decided to do everything on their own and founded Bonanza Goldfields. Their first project in Yavapai County wasn’t successful; they recently had the opportunity to trade it for Fountain Head in Stockton Hill, 15 miles north of Kingman.

Fountain Head is the company's eighth mine located within a short haul from the Golden Gem Millsite in Chloride.

The Baumans used to live in Phoenix, but currently reside in Las Vegas. Right now, they have 500 acres of patented mining claims in the Cerbat Mountains and are determined to do something with them.

“These days you don’t reopen a mine unless you are sure it will be profitable,” Bauman said. “The goal is to see some of these mines reopen and start producing gold, silver, copper and other metals. We’d like to help the county’s economy and provide some jobs.”

There are important decisions to be made, such as which mine and which mill to rebuild.

“It all depends where there’s enough mineralized rock to support the mining,” Bauman said. “We need to do some drilling.”

Bonanza Goldfields has gold and silver properties located in the Thunder Mountain, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride and Oatman Mining Districts of Arizona.

Summit Mine

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Golden Valley Moss Mine moving toward profitability
You can buy this mine for $28 million
Chloride folks offered free trash day Saturday
Mule deer poaching near Bagdad prompts Game and Fish $1,500 reward offer
Tours of mine end as owners eye gold

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News