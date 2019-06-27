Official: Soldiers died by suicide at Arizona-Mexico border
TUCSON – A medical examiner says two soldiers helping secure the Mexico border in Arizona died by suicide. Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Greg Hess said Thursday the soldiers died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Officials say 20-year-old Pfc. Steven Hodges of Menifee, California, died June 1 near Nogales, and 21-year-old Pfc. Kevin Christian of Haslet, Texas, died Sunday in Ajo, about 200 miles from Nogales.
Both soldiers were assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission. Military officials say the circumstances of the deaths are under investigation. About 2,400 service members are assigned to the border mission.
