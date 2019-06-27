Letter | Rule of law

On July 4, 1776, America’s Founding Fathers did something remarkable in the history of the world. The Declaration of Independence they signed, and the Constitution they later drafted, created a country in which the people pick their own leaders, and the law applies the same to everyone. Politicians change, laws change, people change, but the country’s foundation remains.

Today, we call this concept the Rule of Law, and it’s as important to our freedom and prosperity as any principle in the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution. When the laws apply equally to everyone, no one gets special privileges – especially not those who hold temporary elected office.

This Independence Day, we’re reminded of Ronald Reagan’s warning: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”

The same is true of the Rule of Law. It needs our constant protection because it makes us, Americans, who we are.