‘She’s our hero’ says mother of Kingman veteran

KINGMAN – Celeste Steed was surprised to find out that her daughter wanted to join the military out of high school, but Alexa Netherlin (Docken-Chandler) was supported by her family “100%” and is now back home in Kingman along with a military banner recognizing the veteran for her service.

“It was quite a shock for us when she wanted to join the military, but we supported her 100%,” Steed said. “We’re just glad she came home. We can’t thank them enough. They don’t get any incentive to go these days, they go on their own free will.”

Netherlin, now 23, joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Kingman Academy of Learning. She was a logistics specialist and served for four years before being medically retired.

She enjoys spending time with family in her free time and caring for animals. Steed said her daughter is looking forward to going back to school to learn a new trade.

“It’s awesome,” Steed said of the military banner. “She’s our hero. It means a lot to us.”