Thu, June 27
There is too much information on background checks

Robert Boslett, Kingman resident
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 7:27 p.m.

I don’t have a problem with background checks, but I don’t understand why charges you were never found guilty of show up and make you look like someone you are not.

If you get in trouble in this city, your background check will make you look like some person who is only interested in doing bad things because they always throw two, three, four, or more charges on you so you can’t afford a good lawyer to represent you.

You end up with a public defender, then they will always drop those charges if you plead guilty to other charges, so why should one background check show, for example, 10 different crimes one had been accused of doing?

If say you have only been found guilty on one, then a person shouldn’t be judged on things they have been accused. You should only be judged by what you have been found guilty, and all that should be on a person’s background is guilty convictions.

That is their only mistake. Anything else is just accusations and a person shouldn’t be judged by those.

Why do they even appear on background checks?

