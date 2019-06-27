Villanis celebrate 50 years of marriage

KINGMAN – Filomena and Luigi Villani will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, June 29.

The couple was married June 29, 1969 in Elmsford, New York and will be commemorating their anniversary in Las Vegas with family.

The Villanis have three children; Cosmo, 49 of Everett, Washington, Maria Elena, 48 of West Harrison, New York, and Gina, 46 of Las Vegas.

The couple has six grandchildren.

Information provided by Luigi Villani