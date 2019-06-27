Villanis celebrate 50 years of marriage
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 7:30 p.m.
KINGMAN – Filomena and Luigi Villani will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, June 29.
The couple was married June 29, 1969 in Elmsford, New York and will be commemorating their anniversary in Las Vegas with family.
The Villanis have three children; Cosmo, 49 of Everett, Washington, Maria Elena, 48 of West Harrison, New York, and Gina, 46 of Las Vegas.
The couple has six grandchildren.
Information provided by Luigi Villani
Most Read
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mountain lion found lurking in Desert Hills near Havasu
- City shifts annexation focus to I-11 interchanges
- Obituary
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- Obituary
- Don’t ban uranium mining near Grand Canyon, says Mohave County Board of Supervisors
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Obituary
- Gallery
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
28
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*