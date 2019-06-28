OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 28
Weather  96.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Federal judge: McSally can keep McCain’s Senate seat until 2020 election

Martha McSally answers questions in December after being tapped by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill out at least the next two years of the Senate term of John McCain who died last August. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Martha McSally answers questions in December after being tapped by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill out at least the next two years of the Senate term of John McCain who died last August. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: June 28, 2019 4:31 p.m.

PHOENIX — Martha McSally can keep John McCain’s Senate seat until at least the 2020 election, a federal judge ruled late Thursday.

Judge Diane Humetewa rejected arguments that the U.S. Constitution requires there be a special election within a year — if not less — when there is a vacancy in a Senate seat.

She acknowledged that the Constitution allows a governor to fill a Senate seat on a “temporary’’ basis. And Humetewa said that 27 months will have elapsed between McCain’s death last August and the next regular election in 2020.

But the judge said there is nothing in the law that says 27 months is too long for a temporary appointment. And Humetewa said that allowing Gov. Doug Ducey to put McSally into that office until the 2020 election does not infringe on the 17th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which gives voters the right to choose their own senators. In an extensive ruling, Humetewa also said that any argument in favor of forcing a special election is overshadowed by all the reasons advanced by attorneys for Ducey not to have one.

For example, she said, allowing McSally to serve until 2020 — when she would have to run for the final two years of McCain’s six-year term — actually increases the right to vote. She cited figures advanced by Ducey’s lawyers which show that special elections have a much lower turnout than regular November elections.

“The court finds voter turnout to be an important state interest,’’ Humetewa wrote.

The judge also said the state is entitled to consider that it would cost money to have a special election.

“Conversely, there would be no additional cost to the state to hold the vacancy election at the next general election in November 2020, as that election is already scheduled to take place,’’ Humetewa said.

And the judge also said a special election could lead to “confusion and inconvenience to voters,’’ including “the potential for months of highly politicized advertising leading up to the special elections, which would otherwise not occur at this time, and not allowing adequate time for voters to make an informed voting decision.’’

Attorney Michael Kielsky, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of voters from various political parties, said allowing an unelected appointee to serve as a senator for that long “seems weird, if not violating the spirit if not the letter of the 17th Amendment.’’ He vowed to appeal.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Attorney: McSally should not hold McCain seat until 2020 without vote
Attorney still seeking election for McSally’s Senate seat
Ducey sued to have senate seat filled via election
McSally appointed to vacant U.S. Senate seat
Ducey: No 2020 Senate run, to stay governor

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News