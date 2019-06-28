Mohave County Most Wanted | June 26, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Johnny Raymond Banks Jr.
DOB: 09/01/1971 White Male 6-9 186 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 06/12/2019
Kristina Suzanne Planells
DOB: 06/06/1988 White Female 5-5 120 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 05/06/2019
Lisa Franceska Faye Smalling
DOB: 04/14/1978 White Female 5-6 200 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 05/21/2019
Jonathan Kirsh-Randal Robinson
DOB: 06/14/1985 White Male 5-9 140 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlaw means transp - control, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 05/10/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Breeana Marie Alston
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; Endanger life/health of minor, Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 05/20/2019 Capture: 06/13/2019
Keith Austin Hanaoka
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 04/03/2019 Capture: 06/19/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
