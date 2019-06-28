Mohave County Most Wanted | June 26, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Johnny Raymond Banks Jr.

DOB: 09/01/1971 White Male 6-9 186 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 06/12/2019

Kristina Suzanne Planells

DOB: 06/06/1988 White Female 5-5 120 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 05/06/2019

Lisa Franceska Faye Smalling

DOB: 04/14/1978 White Female 5-6 200 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 05/21/2019

Jonathan Kirsh-Randal Robinson

DOB: 06/14/1985 White Male 5-9 140 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlaw means transp - control, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 05/10/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Breeana Marie Alston

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; Endanger life/health of minor, Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 05/20/2019 Capture: 06/13/2019

Keith Austin Hanaoka

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 04/03/2019 Capture: 06/19/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department