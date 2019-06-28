Why are flags at half-staff this Sunday?
PHOENIX – Flags in Arizona will be at half-staff on Sunday.
Governor Ducey has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, June 30, in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.
Ducey's office is encouraging the public to participate in the recognition by lowering flags at home and commercial businesses.
“Six years since the devastating Yarnell Hill Fire, the example of service and sacrifice of the Yarnell 19 remains among the greatest our state has ever known,” Governor Ducey said in a news release. “These elite firefighters — as young as 21 years old — gave their all in defense of their community. On the sixth anniversary of their tragic loss, we remember that these brave men left behind wives, children, families, friends and futures to keep us safe. For that, Arizona owes them and their loved ones our eternal gratitude.
"“This weekend, I ask all Arizonans to join me in reflecting on the heroism and selfless service of the Yarnell 19. We will never forget what they did. We also express our deep appreciation to all the firefighters and first responders who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe each wildfire season. Thank you to these brave men and women and their families.”
In November 2016, the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park opened to the public. Hiking is available on the 3.5-mile Hotshot and Journey Trails from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.
Information provided by Office of Gov. Doug Ducey
