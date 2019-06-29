Golden Valley: Burn ban in effect until further notice
KINGMAN – The Golden Valley Fire District officials announced today that a burn ban is in effect for the entire valley.
Fire Marshal David Martin said the restrictions have become necessary due to the increase fire danger and are being implemented to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public health and safety.
“It might be green in towns, but not in the desert,” said GVFD Public Information Officer Butch Meriwether. “We had a lot of rain this year, but it’s getting dry.”
Contributing factors to the ban are weather related (high temperatures, low humidity and possible high winds), as well as the conditions of desert landscapes district-wide, including dry brush and grasses.
“It is hard to say how long the ban will last,” Meriwether said. “We had it last year, too.”
The fire restrictions announced by GVFD include building, maintaining or using a fire or campfire. However, petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices are exempted from these restrictions.
According to Martin, no burn permits will be issued and no warming fires or camp fires are allowed during the fire restrictions.
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Obituary
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- Obituary
- Mountain lion found lurking in Desert Hills near Havasu
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Obituary
- Gallery
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
03
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*