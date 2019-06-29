Golden Valley: Burn ban in effect until further notice

KINGMAN – The Golden Valley Fire District officials announced today that a burn ban is in effect for the entire valley.

Fire Marshal David Martin said the restrictions have become necessary due to the increase fire danger and are being implemented to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public health and safety.

“It might be green in towns, but not in the desert,” said GVFD Public Information Officer Butch Meriwether. “We had a lot of rain this year, but it’s getting dry.”

Contributing factors to the ban are weather related (high temperatures, low humidity and possible high winds), as well as the conditions of desert landscapes district-wide, including dry brush and grasses.

“It is hard to say how long the ban will last,” Meriwether said. “We had it last year, too.”

The fire restrictions announced by GVFD include building, maintaining or using a fire or campfire. However, petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices are exempted from these restrictions.

According to Martin, no burn permits will be issued and no warming fires or camp fires are allowed during the fire restrictions.