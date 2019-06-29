OFFERS
Horoscopes | June 30, 2019

Originally Published: June 29, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Michael Phelps, 34; Monica Potter, 48; Mike Tyson, 53; David Alan Grier, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Something you enjoy doing can be turned into a new beginning. Pick up information that will help you qualify for a position that suits your lifestyle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Strive for consistency, and you will attract interest in whatever you pursue. An energetic approach to alterations you want to make at home will stop someone from criticizing you for not getting things done or doing your part.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will surface and should be channeled into something constructive. Use your charm to get others to pitch in and help, but don’t make promises you won’t keep or lead someone on to get something you want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be the master of your destination, not the one who tags along. The best change is the one you bring about for the right reason.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If someone is inconsistent, question his or her loyalty. A change may catch you by surprise, but in the end, it will be beneficial.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Before you confront a situation, check the authenticity of what’s been said. Patience will pay off when dealing with children, elders or someone who needs your help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Explore possibilities, and you’ll acquire skills you never knew you had. Someone you meet will take you back in time with memories you had all but forgotten about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel to a place you haven’t been for some time. Someone you encounter will impact the way or where you live.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Question anything that doesn’t sound accurate. A moderate lifestyle will pay off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be drawn to people who are trying to achieve or enforce the same changes you are fighting for. An adjustment you make at home will encourage you to use your residence to raise your income.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The longer you observe what’s going on, the easier it will be to assess the situation. In the end, truth matters. Take good care of your emotional and physical well-being.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Venture out and discover what life has to offer. Live in the moment.

