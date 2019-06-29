Kingman students get a taste of what it takes to sit in government seats, from structuring to administrating

KINGMAN – At Arizona Girls State, teenagers from across the state get the opportunity to partake in a unique experience where they run their own city.

Young women in high school, specifically in their 11th year, have the opportunity to go and see what it would be like to build a city government. Two young women from Kingman, Arden Schickner from Lee Williams High School and Regan Boydstun, from Kingman High School, had the chance to visit Tucson to participate in this program.

Nearly 300 high school girls gathered at the University of Arizona for the 72nd session of The American Legion Auxiliary premier program, American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State.

The event is a weeklong program and this year it was from June 2-8. It is designed to educate young women in the different government functions, and these young women have the opportunity to run for various government roles such as governor, senate, representatives, mayor and other roles.

Arizona Girls State is comprised of 12 cities and four counties. In each city there are about 22-24 girls and about 75 in each county. The girls are then divided into two pseudo political parties, the federalists and nationalists. Precinct committeemen watch over all elections and assist political parties.

“Within my city I ran for precinct committeeman and I got it,” Schickner said. “I was a precinct committeeman for the nationalist party in my city, so I would meet with the other nationalist party members and we would discuss what is the party going to stand for and all of that. It was really interesting because we got to make our own party.”

Through this position she learned about the role of precinct committeemen that would encourage people to vote. In her role as a senator, she learned her ideas can be heard through bills.

Each city elects a mayor and council and writes its own ordinances and resolutions, passes a budget and a strategy for planning and zoning.

Cities are assigned to a county. The educational part of the program continues with the students having to campaign for county and state seats.

“I ran for senator on the county level,” she said. “How that works is that there are five senators for each county. We got together and made bills that got passed between the House of Representative and the Senate.”

During the week, they conducted regular city and party meetings, wrote and debated bills, which could get vetoed by the governor, and received instruction from actual elected state and county officials.

Schickner said some of the guest speakers she heard from were Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Minority Whip Charlene Fernandez, and Pima County Republican Party First Vice Chair Chris King.

In the middle of the week, they elected a governor and secretary of state. The girls elected to these two positions, will return to preside over the 73rd session of Arizona Girls State.

“I would like to encourage people to get out there and talk about this program,” she said. “I have made some everlasting friends there and it’s an amazing experience.”

The program is sponsored by the Units of the American Legion Auxiliary. Each unit sponsors girls from assigned high schools in their area. Girls State is solely sponsored by The American Legion Auxiliary, but they do have outside contributors that donate each year to the program.