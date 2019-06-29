OFFERS
Large amount of discovery in ‘complex’ second-degree murder case

Bradley Allen Stumpf.

Bradley Allen Stumpf.

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 29, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Bradley Allen Stumpf, 31, is facing a count of second-degree murder in a case that has been designated as complex by Mohave County Superior Court.

Stumpf is charged in the February 2019 shooting death of 46-year-old Jason Hernando McCafferty. A complex case means that a defendant needs to be tried no later than 270 days from arraignment, as opposed to the typical 150-day window.

The alleged events of the day were laid out by the Department of Public Safety in court records. In an interview with law enforcement, Stumpf reportedly said he and McCafferty were returning from Phoenix where they had been performing survey work.

He told troopers that “weird” music was playing on the radio while in the vehicle, and that he was getting upset because McCafferty was yelling at him. Stumpf also stated he had been hearing voices in his head for the last several months and was “experiencing that while in the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

That affidavit also states that Stumpf said he pointed the gun at the victim, at which time he “blacked out.” He remembers the gun going off, and the vehicle going out of control. Stumpf told law enforcement he then pushed on the brake to stop the vehicle before stuffing the 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun between the seats and running from the truck.

He allegedly ran to a nearby Kingman residence where he knew the tenant and eventually asked to be checked into a mental hospital.

Attorneys on the case requested a 90-day continuance to Friday’s status conference due to the amount of discovery being considered. Once that information gets sorted out, plea negotiations could begin.

Judge Derek Carlisle continued the status conference to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27.

Contact
