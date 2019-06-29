Miner Editorial | Kudos to Rep. Regina Cobb
It’s been more than 40 years since the City of Kingman recognized the need for an additional route in and out of the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park. Over the years, the community has had its hopes dashed periodically as progress seemed to be made before halting for one reason or another.
But now the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange is coming to fruition thanks to a $20 million appropriation from the state and an eyed public-private partnership between the City and developers. That $20 million, which along with the efforts of other community partners, means that rubber will soon hit the road on the project.
While there are many people who have played a part in making the project a reality, the effort and dedication of Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) deserves mention. All too often, campaign season sees political hopefuls speak to cities and towns only to have them never return or not listen to those they aim to represent and for whom they claim to care.
Representative Cobb does not fall into that category.
Cobb is our representative in the truest sense of the word, as with this latest effort she’s proven once more that she not only listens to those who helped elect her to office, but will take action based on what she’s heard in the community.
Taking action on a goal is one thing, following it through to the end and successfully navigating through the State Legislature is something else altogether. As noted by Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter at a recent press conference held on the interchange, everyone is trying to sell something, a project of some kind, to the state during budget talks. Cobb was successful in bringing about funding for this major and much-needed project.
The Kingman Daily Miner Editorial Board applauds Rep. Cobb for her efforts, and believes other elected representatives could take a page from her book.
