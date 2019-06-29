Obituary | Ann M. Williams

Mrs. Ann M. Williams, 76 of Kingman, Arizona, died peacefully at home June 22, 2019. She was born Dec. 4, 1942 in San Diego, California to Joseph and Beulah (McComas) Herbert.

She married Maynard Kressin Sr. in San Diego, California on March 15, 1960, they had four children and were divorced in 2005. She married John Williams, of Kingman, Arizona, on Sept. 6, 2006.

She is survived by her husband, her children; Martha, Maynard Jr. (Butch), Joseph, Thomas Kressin, stepchildren; Johnny, Michael, Kennon, and Kathy Williams, grandchildren; Heather, Matthew, Tyler, Kimberly, Aaron, Timothy, Thomas, Kaitlee (de la Motte), Jaden, Jared Kressin, Kallie Kessinger and Kaitlyn Williams , and six great-grandchildren.

After cremation, interment will be at Boulder City Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association.