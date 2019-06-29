OFFERS
Obituary | Edna Vanita Stone Forsyth Dolan

Originally Published: June 29, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Edna Vanita Stone Forsyth Dolan passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Karen Ball, in Mesa, Arizona.

Vanita was born in Long Beach, California on Sept. 2, 1931 to Ernest and Ina Stone. She moved to Cochise, Arizona when she was 13. She skipped one grade of school in high school and graduated valedictorian when she was 16. She married Robert Forsyth when she was 17. She is survived by her three children; Karen (Ball) of Mesa, Arizona, Paul Forsyth of Kingman, and Mark Forsyth of San Diego, California, and her brothers; Jim Stone of St. George, Utah, and Lewis Stone of Denver, Colorado. She has nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was a chiropractor, seamstress (made most of her own clothes), photographer, and gardener, did massage therapy, author in a health book, made the best homemade wheat bread, and won many blue ribbons for her gardening and canning. She loved music and sang often at church and with a jazz band. She played saxophone in high school and with the jazz band in Kingman. She loved square dancing. She had a quick wit and great sense of humor. She helped many with health issues and saved many lives. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She resided in Kingman from 1967-2016. She lived with her daughter, Karen, in Mesa from May 2016 until June 24, 2019.

Services will be held with viewing at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday July 6, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3180 Rutherford Drive, Kingman, Arizona. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Kingman.

