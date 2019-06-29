Supervisors may name Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic as veterinary provider for animal shelter

KINGMAN – Contracting for veterinary services, accepting a $387,000 award on behalf of Mohave County Superior Court, and discussing “Call to the Public” responses to issues raised during it are among the business the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will address when it holds its regularly scheduled meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 1 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

In late May Mohave County released a call for bids to recruit a veterinary services provider to coincide with its plans to take over the animal shelter operations in Kingman starting July 1. One bid arrived and the procurement department is recommending that the supervisors accept it.

Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic is a business advertising itself as an affordable, full service veterinary hospital. The business is located at 1707 Andy Devine Ave. and has had great reviews on Yelp.

First Things First, an Arizona-born, voter-initiated statewide organization, which prepares young children to succeed in kindergarten and beyond, awarded Mohave County Superior Court $387,770 as part of its “Court Teams” strategy. The court is requesting acceptance of the award, which may be renewed for up to two additional 12-month extensions.

The Court Teams strategy, which models the Zero to Three Safe Babies Court Team approach, is rooted in developmental science and is focused on improving how the courts, child welfare agencies and related child-serving organizations work together, share information and expedite services for young children.

After receiving two complaints, the board will discuss the Call to the Public portion of Arizona's Open Meeting Law, including a discussion about the public's ability to address items within the board's jurisdiction, and the manner in which Arizona law permits public bodies, such as the Board of Supervisors, to address issues raised during the Call to the Public without violating the law.