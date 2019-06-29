OFFERS
Things to Do | June 30 - July 7, 2019

The Fourth of July Extravaganza is happening at the Mohave County Fairgrounds Thursday night. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 29, 2019 7:28 p.m.

SUNDAY, June 30

Hymn Singing Society

5-8 p.m., Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave., learn to read and sing from a hymnal, snacks, drinks, and pizza provided - or bring own to share.

TUESDAY

Framed Earring Holders

6 – 8 p.m. Mohave County Library-Kingman branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. All supplies are provided. Ages 18 and up. Free. 928-692-2665.

THURSDAY

Free Swim Day

1 – 5 p.m. Downtown pool, 324 Gold St. & Centennial Pool, 3333 N. Harrison St. Kingman Parks and Recreation Department has set aside July 4 as free swim day. 928-757-7919.

Fourth of July Extravaganza

Noon with fireworks at 9 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. BBQ cook-off, carnival games, corn hole toss, 3-legged race, sack races, watermelon eating contest and more. 928-753-2636.

Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry

Noon – 4 p.m. come down to Oatman for 29th annual Sidewalk Egg Fry challenge. Challenge open to everyone. Old fashion fun, burros, gunfights and more. 928-768-3233.

FRIDAY

First Friday Picnic in the Park 6 – 9 p.m. Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Picnic games, music, balloon toss, potato sack races, three-legged races, corn hole and more.

SATURDAY

Farmers Market

8 a.m. – noon Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 580-595-0770 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org.

SUNDAY, July 7

Hualapai Mountain Craft Fair

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road, recreation area one. The craft fair is every first Sunday of the month until August. Free and open to the public. 928-681-5700.

