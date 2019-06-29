OFFERS
When it comes to counting burros, there’s plenty of finger-pointing

A burro sleeping on the way to Oatman. Government officials are saying there is an overpopulation of wild horses and burros, but advocates for the animals are calling that a “myth.” (Photo by Melissa Betts/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 29, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The problem, or alleged problem, of burro overpopulation in the Black Mountains area moved The Daily Miner readers more than any other subject in recent weeks.

While the Bureau of Land Management is preparing for summer and fall roundups, activists claim the overpopulation – recently proclaimed a crisis by Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Hildy Angius – is mostly a myth. Skeptics fear that after getting rid of protected wild horses and burros, the designated sites will be taken over by for-profit livestock grazing.

“The situation cannot be painted with a broad brush,” said Communications Director Grace Kuhn from the American Wild Horse Campaign, an organization dedicated to preserving American wild horses and burros in viable free-roaming herds. “We are talking about 10 different Western states. If overpopulation happens here and there seasonally, it’s not a crisis.”

Kuhn brought up the 2013 report by The National Academy of Science, which was commissioned by the BLM after years of accusations of mismanaging the wild horses and burros program.

When the Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 was established, the population at the time was estimated at 25,000 and was considered fast-disappearing. The same year, the BLM, which became wild horses’ and burros’ steward, came up with an arbitrary and surprisingly small number for population limits – from 16,000 to 27,000.

The 2013 NAS report pointed out the lack of any scientific method in such calculations.

“The report also showed that roundups are counterproductive,” Kuhn said. “They cause so-called reproductive compensation when less competition over territory encourages animals to have more babies.”

Kuhn called the current pressure to get rid of wild horses and burros, both in Mohave County and in Washington D.C., “business as usual.” They are in competition with the livestock grazing federal program, which allows ranchers to use public lands at a fraction of cost when compared to state-owned or private-owned properties. Some of the livestock belongs to small ranchers, but more and more to big companies.

Western legislators have pushed for more access to the public lands for years now, even though the original horse and burro population limits were already calculated after dividing the land between the horses, their natural predators, and livestock grazing.

Instead of spending millions of taxpayer dollars to round up thousands of federally-protected wild horses and burros from public lands, activists such as Kuhn recommend reducing commercial livestock grazing on designated lands and re-introducing natural predators into the ecosystem.

The BLM in Kingman referred The Daily Miner to their website, where all the facts and myths about wild horses are discussed. The website denies the 2013 NAS report recommended that the BLM stop gathering wild horses and burros from Western public rangelands and that roundups are being conducted to make room for more cattle grazing on public rangelands.

The National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board will meet July 9-11 and Oct. 29-31 with the meetings live-streamed at www.blm.gov/live.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Hildy Angius was not available to comment.

News