City of Kingman to seek grant for Rancho Santa Fe

Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) speaks on the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange at a recent press conference. Council could approve an item that would see it seek grant monies for the project at Tuesday’s meeting. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 30, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – City Council will vote on an item that could yield grant monies for the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway traffic interchange at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Prior to the start of the regular meeting, the work session will run for an hour beginning at 5 p.m. in the same location. Items on this week’s work session include Americans with Disability Act requirements for businesses, downtown Wi-Fi, the City’s front-yard parking policy and targeted code enforcement for City entrances.

The mayor could receive approval from Council to sign off on documents and certifications for the submittal of an application for a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant. That grant would be used for the Rancho Santa Fe interchange project. The maximum grant that could be awarded is $25 million. Of the $46 million project, $26 million is, for now, unfunded. The other $20 million comes from an appropriation from the state.

Another item on the agenda is for an Arizona Office of Tourism Rural Marketing Cooperative program, which is designed to increase visitation, return visitation and visitor spending. The campaign runs from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020. The program utilizes a media plan entailing online, print, outdoor and AOT publications. The Arizona Office of Tourism would cover half the cost of marketing campaigns, and Kingman’s contribution would be capped at $50,000.

Lastly, there will be a public hearing and consideration of a resolution regarding a conditional use permit seeking to allow automobile sales at 3527 N. Essco St. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval.

In other business, the mayor and city attorney could receive authorization to sign two High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area grant award. The first is for just shy of $26,000, and the second about $85,500. Those funds will be used for the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team facility.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

