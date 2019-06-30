Cornerstone Mission Thrift Store undergoes renovation

KINGMAN – Cornerstone Mission Thrift Store has recently been renovated inside and out. Having staff and volunteers close in the process every step of the way made a big difference in moving the project along. The store is now open and looking forward to sharing it with the community.

Cornerstone Mission Thrift Store exemplifies the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle by helping to reduce what ends up in landfills and providing donors with a meaningful opportunity to give back.

The store is comprised of almost entirely of volunteers. This provides them an opportunity to enjoy an increased sense of purpose and remain socially active in the community.

Felecia, one of the volunteers working in the donations area, said

"It's all about good people – helping good people,” said Felecia, a volunteer who works in the donations area.

"It's not all about selling things,” another volunteer said. “We're here to help the needy. If you are needy, we give. If you want, we sell."

Walk-in services include: clothing, household goods, shoes, jackets, bedding and hygiene kits. Other items in the store are categorized like a department store and displayed in convenient large rooms.

Cornerstone Mission is a volunteer-driven, organization transforming the lives of men, women and children. The thrift store, 601 Hall St. (across from the main post office and just behind Walgreen’s) plays a unique part in this by offering economic and social benefits to customers and volunteers in the community.

Store hours are:

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Closed: Sunday and Monday.

(No donations after business hours)

Information provided by Cornerstone Mission Thrift Store