OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 01
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Man tired of dating game is ready to throw in the towel

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: In the last few years I have had a string of failed relationships. Nothing bad happened, and there were no fights or arguments. The ladies tell me I’m great and an amazing person. Yet they don’t want to be in a relationship, or they cheat or lie to me.

It seems many women come from abusive relationships or just plain toxic ones, and they are scared because I don’t exhibit any of those traits.

I’m looking for a partner, someone who eventually may become my queen. These women love that about me but then do everything to distance themselves.

I’m ready to give up on relationships altogether; the pain just doesn’t seem worth it. After a while, though, it gets lonely. Please give me some advice. – Somebody’s Boyfriend in Michigan

Dear Boyfriend: Something is clearly wrong here. Where are you meeting these women who cheat and lie? You may need to go fishing in different waters. And has it occurred to you that in your loneliness you may be trying too hard, which may scare them off?

It’s time to start asking your married friends why they think this is happening repeatedly. Perhaps they can suggest some “tweaks” or introduce you to women who will appreciate the fine qualities you possess.

Dear Abby: My husband’s first wife died 17 years ago. They were married for 20 years. We have been together 14 years, married for 12. He still insists that her family is his family because of their daughter, who is an amazing young woman. We have an ongoing disagreement about this.

He can’t understand why I refuse to attend functions that include only his late wife’s family. He doesn’t feel my family is his family, only his first wife’s family. When he attends these functions alone, he comes home very angry. He tells me I don’t understand and that I need to go where he goes.

I am sorry, Abby, but after another intense disagreement, I’m ready to call it the end of the road. We are both in our 60s, and it’s kind of late in life for a divorce, so I would appreciate any advice you could give me. – Arguing a Lot in Montana

Dear Arguing: Unless your husband’s former in-laws have made you feel unwelcome, I think you should have made a greater effort to accompany him to some of those gatherings. If ever I thought a couple should get marriage counseling, it is you two. Please consider it before consulting a lawyer.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Unhappy wife is loathe to be first in her family to divorce
Dear Abby: To tell or not to tell: Man’s co-workers cheat on wives
Dear Abby | Latest disagreement may end rocky five-year relationship
Dear Abby: New job in new state tests strength of men’s relationship
Dear Abby | Man seeking commitment finds casual sex instead

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News