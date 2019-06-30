Horoscopes | July 1, 2019

Birthdays: Liv Tyler, 42; Missy Elliott, 48; Pamela Anderson, 52; Dan Aykroyd, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Having a clear view of what’s going on around you will help you navigate your way through any setback or opposition you face. Trust in your ability to get things done.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will perk you up. Interacting with new people will be thought-provoking.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Exaggeration will play a role in the way situations unfold. Stick to the truth, and question anyone who tells you something that seems absurd.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take more time to listen to and understand what others want. Once you have a clear picture of what’s expected of you, it will be much easier to please others as well as to satisfy yourself.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t act in haste because someone else makes an unexpected change. Sit and observe for a moment to see how well it turns out before you put yourself in jeopardy.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep moving forward, even if someone is being critical or overreacting. Look at a challenge as a learning experience, and do your best to be practical as well as innovative.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Avoid confrontation. Checking out educational pursuits, traveling and interacting with people who can shed light on emotional situations, beliefs and customs are favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel mentally or physically in order to discover how prepared you are to engage in change. Don’t get angry with someone who is heading in a different direction; offer support, and expect the same in return.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Reduce debt before you take on more. Plan a walk in the park with someone special, sit on a bench and make plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that has a risk factor. Stick close to home, and stay near the people you know you can trust.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take on a mental or physical challenge that will get your heart beating and your mind racing. Stimulation will help you realize that you’re doing OK, and that the change someone is pushing you to make isn’t necessary.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your emotions under control, regardless of what others do. Live life your way.