Kingman High School students attend FFA conference, Julia Ostberg places third at state

KINGMAN – Arizona Future Farmers of America (FFA) held its annual State Leadership Conference in Tucson, with events held at the Westin La Paloma Resort and University of Arizona on June 6-8.

At this conference, individuals and teams competed in various competitions known as Career Development Events, most of which are agriculturally-related, such as aquaculture and livestock evaluation.

The Kingman High School FFA Chapter sent several people to Tucson: Jerry McGuire, agriculture teacher at KHS, students and Chapter Officer Team; Serenity Sawyer, Alex Jimenez, Cassidy Bracken, Leah Jacobs, and Caleb Hays, and recent graduate Julia Ostberg, who competed in the Agricultural Education Career Development Event.

Competitors in the Ag Ed CDE had to prepare a lesson plan and PowerPoint, teach the lesson to a class, write a reflective essay on the experience, and submit the lesson plan, PowerPoint, video of the lesson, and the essay to be considered for state competition.

Only the top 10 were chosen to compete at state.

At the state conference, these top 10 competitors had to plan a Chapter Officer Training Retreat, write a letter to a student regarding their Supervised Agricultural Experience, and demonstrate to a contest judge acting as a pupil how to fire up an oxy-acetylene cutting torch, how to adjust the gas and oxygen to create a neutral flame, and how to safely shut down the torch.

The final rankings of the Ag Ed CDE were announced at the Fourth General Session of the conference on Saturday morning. Julia Ostberg took third place.

“It took months of preparation and a few all-nighters,” Ostberg said. “I never worked harder for something in my life.”

She is planning to become an agriculture teacher and is confident the experience she gained through this CDE will be of great use in preparing for that career.

“I’m proud of my four years in FFA,” she said. “I’m determined to do for the next generation of students what has been done for me.”

Information provided by KHS FFA