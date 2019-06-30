OFFERS
Thank You | For the American Legion fundraiser

Kerry Dempsey, Association Executive Kingman/Golden Valley, Association of REALTORS
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Thank you to everyone who helped the Kingman/Golden Valley Association of REALTORS raise $1780 at a bingo held June 12 at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar. The funds were raised for the American Legion Post 14 to help them with building repairs.

Special Thank You to: American Legion Post 14, Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar, DJ Jeremiah Green, and OMG! Kettle Corn.

Thank You to: Bloom Salon, Chili’s, Dawn Brannies of Kingman Premier Properties, Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Sandra Gaumond of Kingman Premier Properties, Jim Hubka of Realty Executives Kingman, Mary Johnson of Axia Home Loans, Kingman Route 66 Street Drags, Kingman Regional Medical Center, KTea Designs, Jonny Meins of RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Dana Marino of Century 21 Barbara Ricca Realty, Deana M. Nelson of Deana M. Nelson Insurance Agency, State Farm, Diane Pherigo of RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Steven Wagner of Kingman Premier Properties, and everyone who purchased a bingo ticket and attended the event.

Contact
