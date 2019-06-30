Licenses & Permits | July 1, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 21:

Gary Cossette: 2169 E. Pescador Drive, Mohave Valley; electric.

Ramon Venzor: Dolan Springs; demolition.

Ronald Snyder: 2328 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

Coletti’s Construction: Kingman; reroof.

Ambient Edge: 4825 N. Ty St., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

Select Electric: 2945 W. McConnico Road, Golden Valley; new circuit for mini split Ac unit.

First Pentecostal Church of God: 4110 N. Eagle Drive, Kingman; 125 electrical repair.

Patricia Kesner: Golden Valley; electrical panel replacement 200 amp.

Frank Mohave Rancho Lumber: Kingman power pole replacement.

Ambient Edge: 4889 N. Alston Lane, Kingman; HVAC replace 3.5 ton package unit.

AJ Plumbing: 2145 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; gas line.

Air Quality of Kingman; 4315 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; relocate furnaces to attic and AC replacement.

Select Electric: Kingman; electrical upgrade 200 amp.

Discreet Electric Service: 4106 W. Highway 68, Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical panel.

Brian Whitson: Dolan Springs; replace 100 amp meter.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 27:

Main Construction: At Risk; residential; $374.

Chad Blair: 640 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman; residential; $25.

Barry Boss: 2543 Yavapai Circle, Kingman; residential; $25.

Truelove Plumbing: 1050 E. Beverly Ave., Kingman; annual maintenance; $83.

Mohave Shadez: 2260 Mesa Drive, Kingman; awnings; $165.

Barkhurst Electric: 2422 Lillie Ave., Kingman; electric; $44.

Mohave Homes: 2023 Morrow Ave., 47, Kingman; housing rebuild; $459.

Mohave Homes: 2023 Morrow Ave., 11, Kingman; housing rebuild; $459.

Mohave Homes: 2023 Morrow Ave, 12, Kingman; housing rebuild; $459.

WB Kingman Contractors: 3351 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,508.

Long’s Construction: 2288 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,989.

R Group: 3535 N. Bond St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,801.

Angle Homes: 2324 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,758.

Cliff Gore: 2325 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,998.

K Squared: 3649 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,255.

WB Kingman Contractors: 3358 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,508.

Miguel Escobal: 2196 Ashfork Ave, Kingman; remodel; $530.

Mohave Signs: 4011 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 28:

66 Marketplace: 110 N. Fourth St., Kingman; retail trade.

Larrea Blossoms: 224 Beale St., Kingman; flower shop.

TNT Tactful Solutions: 3951 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; auto repair shop.

Bocasana: 1031 Detroit Ave., Kingman; senior housing.

Bee Wise Honey Products: 15230 N. Elden Road, Dolan Springs; retail trade.

Woods Appraisal: 3515 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; real estate appraiser.

All Job’s Construction: 1936 N. Don Peralta Road, Apache Junction; general contractor.

Black Dragon Property Maintenance: 3142 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Sun State Builders: 1050 Washington St., Ste. 214, Tempe; general contractor.