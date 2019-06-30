Licenses & Permits | July 1, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 21:
Gary Cossette: 2169 E. Pescador Drive, Mohave Valley; electric.
Ramon Venzor: Dolan Springs; demolition.
Ronald Snyder: 2328 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.
Coletti’s Construction: Kingman; reroof.
Ambient Edge: 4825 N. Ty St., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
Select Electric: 2945 W. McConnico Road, Golden Valley; new circuit for mini split Ac unit.
First Pentecostal Church of God: 4110 N. Eagle Drive, Kingman; 125 electrical repair.
Patricia Kesner: Golden Valley; electrical panel replacement 200 amp.
Frank Mohave Rancho Lumber: Kingman power pole replacement.
Ambient Edge: 4889 N. Alston Lane, Kingman; HVAC replace 3.5 ton package unit.
AJ Plumbing: 2145 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; gas line.
Air Quality of Kingman; 4315 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; relocate furnaces to attic and AC replacement.
Select Electric: Kingman; electrical upgrade 200 amp.
Discreet Electric Service: 4106 W. Highway 68, Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical panel.
Brian Whitson: Dolan Springs; replace 100 amp meter.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 27:
Main Construction: At Risk; residential; $374.
Chad Blair: 640 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman; residential; $25.
Barry Boss: 2543 Yavapai Circle, Kingman; residential; $25.
Truelove Plumbing: 1050 E. Beverly Ave., Kingman; annual maintenance; $83.
Mohave Shadez: 2260 Mesa Drive, Kingman; awnings; $165.
Barkhurst Electric: 2422 Lillie Ave., Kingman; electric; $44.
Mohave Homes: 2023 Morrow Ave., 47, Kingman; housing rebuild; $459.
Mohave Homes: 2023 Morrow Ave., 11, Kingman; housing rebuild; $459.
Mohave Homes: 2023 Morrow Ave, 12, Kingman; housing rebuild; $459.
WB Kingman Contractors: 3351 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,508.
Long’s Construction: 2288 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,989.
R Group: 3535 N. Bond St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,801.
Angle Homes: 2324 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,758.
Cliff Gore: 2325 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,998.
K Squared: 3649 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,255.
WB Kingman Contractors: 3358 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,508.
Miguel Escobal: 2196 Ashfork Ave, Kingman; remodel; $530.
Mohave Signs: 4011 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 28:
66 Marketplace: 110 N. Fourth St., Kingman; retail trade.
Larrea Blossoms: 224 Beale St., Kingman; flower shop.
TNT Tactful Solutions: 3951 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; auto repair shop.
Bocasana: 1031 Detroit Ave., Kingman; senior housing.
Bee Wise Honey Products: 15230 N. Elden Road, Dolan Springs; retail trade.
Woods Appraisal: 3515 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; real estate appraiser.
All Job’s Construction: 1936 N. Don Peralta Road, Apache Junction; general contractor.
Black Dragon Property Maintenance: 3142 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.
Sun State Builders: 1050 Washington St., Ste. 214, Tempe; general contractor.
