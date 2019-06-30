Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue sharpens skills at Utah work session

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue division took the opportunity to instruct tracking and lost person behavior classes at the 10th annual Utah SAR conference at Fish Lake, Utah on June 7-8.

The conference had over 250 attendees. Classes ranged from Lost Person Behavior, Wilderness First Aid, Drone use in SAR, Splinting and Packaging of Patients, Mechanical Advantage Haul Systems, Knots, Helicopter Landing Zones, and Gear Packing for Call Outs.

Twenty counties from Utah were represented, along with MCSO SAR, multiple Utah State agencies (Utah Highway Patrol Aero Bureau and dive team), state parks, National Guard, and medical examiner’s office.

The training was on point and offered by vastly qualified instructors.

MCSO SAR wanted to take the opportunity to thank the sheriff’s offices of Washington County and Sevier County (Utah) for the amazing hospitality it showed to our members.

Information provided by MCSO SAR