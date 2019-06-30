OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 01
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue sharpens skills at Utah work session

Utah Search and Rescue conference attendees, including Mohave County Sheriff’s Office SAR, get some field training. (Photo courtesy MCSO SAR)

Utah Search and Rescue conference attendees, including Mohave County Sheriff’s Office SAR, get some field training. (Photo courtesy MCSO SAR)

Originally Published: June 30, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue division took the opportunity to instruct tracking and lost person behavior classes at the 10th annual Utah SAR conference at Fish Lake, Utah on June 7-8.

The conference had over 250 attendees. Classes ranged from Lost Person Behavior, Wilderness First Aid, Drone use in SAR, Splinting and Packaging of Patients, Mechanical Advantage Haul Systems, Knots, Helicopter Landing Zones, and Gear Packing for Call Outs.

Twenty counties from Utah were represented, along with MCSO SAR, multiple Utah State agencies (Utah Highway Patrol Aero Bureau and dive team), state parks, National Guard, and medical examiner’s office.

The training was on point and offered by vastly qualified instructors.

MCSO SAR wanted to take the opportunity to thank the sheriff’s offices of Washington County and Sevier County (Utah) for the amazing hospitality it showed to our members.

Information provided by MCSO SAR

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams busy saving lives during storm
Mohave Search and Rescue raising funds during county fair
Search & Rescue stepped up after floods hit Arizona Strip
Dehydrated, malnourished man recovered from Topock Marsh
Ready When You Need Them: Mohave County Search and Rescue prepared for trouble

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News