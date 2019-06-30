State Sen. Borrelli open to questions at Mohave Republican Forum on Wednesday
KINGMAN – Mohave Republican Forum will host Arizona State Senator Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.
Borrelli will be “possibly” joined by Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Mohave County Republican Central Committee Chairman Sam Scarmardo, organizers said.
Borrelli is a retired lawyer and a formal small business owner from Lake Havasu City. He served on its council from 2010 to 2012. Despite a domestic violence scandal from 2001 in which he pleaded guilty when he alleged to have repeatedly punched his wife in a face, he was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives.
After serving two terms, Borrelli moved on to the Arizona State Senate in 2016, defeating current Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould. Borrelli infamously called his opponent “that (profanity) phony, lying piece of (profanity)” and people who were to vote for him “ignorant, (profanity) idiots.”
He was re-elected in 2018.
On Wednesday night, Borrelli will be speaking and answering questions. No topics are off limits, according to the MRF press release, including “unfulfilled desires” and “plans for what is next.”
Republicans will be also discussing the issue of funding for the Rancho Santa Fe Interchange, which would provide direct access to the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park from Interstate 40.
Here, the biggest concern is “the responsibility of Kingman and others to provide matching funds, which may be hampered by the vote of the people to eliminate a 1 cent increase to the City sales tax rate, of which one-half was to help provide funding and the other one-half providing funds for maintaining and constructing roads,” according to the release.
Other important legislation included matters associated with water, education, and hands-free driving.
