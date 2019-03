KINGMAN – The 5th annual Mangy Mutt race is Saturday, March 2.

Proceeds benefit the Low Cost Spay and Neuter Foundation, which helps low-income families cover spay/neuter services as well as medical expenses for cats and dogs.

Kristin Freiert, marketing manager and grant writer, said it’s a fun way to promote health around the community and bring the “doggies” out.

The race is the biggest fundraiser the foundation hosts and 100 percent of the proceeds go back to the community.

The race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Kingman Regional Medical Center Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3601 Santa Rosa Drive.

People can register the day of the race from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Dogs are recommended to be on leashes. There is also a 1K race for children.