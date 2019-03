KINGMAN – According to the City, the Stockton Hill Road Project remains on schedule even with the winter storm that came through Kingman the night of Feb. 20.

Crews completed some work last week at the Airway Avenue intersection before the snow hit. Now that the winter weather has passed, full crews were back on site as of Thursday, Feb. 28. Those crews plan to work through the weekend to make up for lost time, and will be working each day through March 8.

The day crew will be continuing southbound work on the main line up to Plaza Drive. That effort will also entail working to dry the soil inside the trenches to further expedite the process. After that work is complete, the crew will begin pressure testing with the goal being to pave trenches within the week. If all that goes according to plan, crews will move to the next southbound work zone of Plaza Drive to Airway Avenue around March 6.

The night crew will take the northbound zone from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The City’s press release, which was sent out Thursday, Feb. 28, said the first two nights of work would be in the Airway intersection, which would lead to restricted traffic and detours at Airway Avenue.

After that, crews will install the mainline from Airway Avenue to Plaza Drive in addition to installing laterals to businesses. The night crew is expected to switch to day work this weekend. The trench in the northbound zone is scheduled to be paved by the end of next week. As that work nears completion, crews will flush the new main line in sections between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive.

However, rain will affect the project, specifically the patching work. The National Weather Service does expect rain for Kingman on Saturday. The project remains on schedule with an expected completion date of April.

Repaving of Stockton Hill Road from Airway Avenue to Gordon Drive will commence once the City receives regulatory approval from the state for the new system. After the final switchovers to the new system are complete, repaving will begin.

