OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 03
Weather  49.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cat that lived 6 years in Alaska general store gets evicted

A cat named Stormy that has spent more than six years as a fixture in a remote Alaska general store is being forced out after officials notified the store owners that the cat's presence violates food safety standards. The Fritz Creek General Store near the small city of Homer has been home for Stormy since 2012, The Homer News reported Thursday.(Photo by Derek and Julie Ramsey (Ram-Man) [C.C.-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons])

A cat named Stormy that has spent more than six years as a fixture in a remote Alaska general store is being forced out after officials notified the store owners that the cat's presence violates food safety standards. The Fritz Creek General Store near the small city of Homer has been home for Stormy since 2012, The Homer News reported Thursday.(Photo by Derek and Julie Ramsey (Ram-Man) [C.C.-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons])

Originally Published: March 2, 2019 7:25 p.m.

HOMER, Alaska (AP) – A cat named Stormy that has spent more than six years as a fixture in a remote Alaska general store is being forced out after officials notified the store owners that the cat's presence violates food safety standards.

The Fritz Creek General Store near the small city of Homer has been home for Stormy since 2012, The Homer News reported Thursday.

The slightly overweight black cat often lounges on one of the store's wooden chairs or solicits customers for a scratch on her head.

The state Food Safety and Sanitation Program received a complaint about Stormy and an environmental health officer saw the cat in the store, said Jeremy Ayers, section manager for the agency.

State food safety code prohibits pets in facilities that serve food, except for police dogs and service animals.

Enforcement of the pet prohibition is not usually high on officials' priorities list, but the complaint and the officer's observation meant that action needed to be taken, Ayers said.

Stormy is part of the store's and the rural community's culture, said Linda Chamberlain, who frequents the general store. Several people visit the shop just to greet the cat, she said.

Certain regulations may work in Alaska metropolitan areas like Anchorage, but they do not always account for special circumstances in other places, Chamberlain said.

Stormy might even make the store more hygienic, said Al Breitzman, a Fritz Creek regular, who said the cat helps reduce the rodent population.

The general store is owned by Sean Maryott and Diana Carbonell. They didn't return the newspaper's call seeking comment.

Sean Maryott's sister, Bridget Maryott, said Stormy will live with her family.

Information from: The Homer (Alaska) News, http://www.homernews.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Restaurant Inspections: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014
Health Inspections: July 23, 2013
Online list of health inspection results will be relaunched in early August
Work & Money: Health Inspections: Sunday, July 22, 2012
Health violations ensnare Kingman eatery, perhaps for the last time

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy