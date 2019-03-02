County supervisors meet Monday

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St. The following are items of interest included on the agenda.

Three rezones will be considered by the board. The first is for an approximately 1.95-acre property located north of Spring Rain Drive and east of Franhi Road. The request is to rezone the property from residential-recreation 10-acre minimum to residential-recreation to allow for a minor land division.

The second rezone to be considered by the board is for an approximately 10-acre parcel located south of Toni Drive and east of Franhi Road. The request is to rezone the property from agricultural-residential 10-acre minimum to agricultural-residential four-acre minimum to allow for a minor land division.

The third rezone request is for a 2-acre parcel located south of Peppermill Palms Boulevard and west of Lone Star Road. The request seeks to rezone the property from commercial-recreation to a general-commercial zone to permit warehousing and indoor storage.

Also on the agenda is approval of the AZ CHER Western Region Healthcare Coalition Mutual Aid Memorandum of Understanding between the county’s Department of Public Health and WRHC. The memorandum of understanding is for requesting assistance between counties during a major health emergency or disaster affecting the counties of Mohave, La Paz or Yuma.

Supervisors will consider approving a 3-year contract with Suddenlink for metro Ethernet and internet services at multiple office buildings within the county on behalf of the Information Technology Department.

An intergovernmental agreement between Mohave County and the State of Arizona will also go before the board. That agreement lets the state enter county rights-of-way to construct and install features that will improve safety at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Pierce Ferry Road. Those safety measures include advanced warning signs in the Dolan Springs area. The state will procure federal funds for the project, while the county would be responsible for the maintenance of project improvements within county rights-of-way.

There will be three public hearings at Monday’s meeting. The first is on a request to rezone an approximately 17-acre parcel located northwest of Fleet Street and southwest of River Lane from agricultural-residential to highway-commercial. That would allow for the development of an RV park in the Beaver Dam vicinity.

The second public hearing is for a request to rezone an approximately 24.7-acre parcel north of Kokopelli Drive and west of Anderson Lane from agricultural-residential to general-commercial. That, too, would allow for the development of an RV park and possibly indoor storage.

The third public hearing is in regards to a special use permit that would allow for RV park development in a general-commercial zone. The parcel in question located north of Kokopelli Drive and west of Anderson Lane, and is about 24.7 acres.

The Board of Supervisors has received petitions from Mohave County residents requesting that certain roads in the area of the Kingman Airport be accepted into the Mohave County Road System for regular maintenance. That item will go before the board Monday.

Under the direction of District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson, an item was placed on the agenda regarding a possible regional sheriff’s substation, medical examiner’s office and animal control facility in the vicinity of I-40 and Exit 9. Staff will be directed to bring back to the board within 30 days information on the cost of that effort.

Supervisors will consider approving the nomination of Susan McAlpine to the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board.

