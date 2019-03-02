OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 03
Weather  49.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ex-prosecutor quits investigation of care facility rape

The Arizona Republic reported Hacienda HealthCare faced a 2016 criminal investigation for allegedly billing the state more than $4 million for bogus 2014 charges for wages, transportation, housekeeping, maintenance and supplies. (Photo capture via AP Video)

The Arizona Republic reported Hacienda HealthCare faced a 2016 criminal investigation for allegedly billing the state more than $4 million for bogus 2014 charges for wages, transportation, housekeeping, maintenance and supplies. (Photo capture via AP Video)

TERRY TANG, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 2, 2019 7:20 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – A former top Phoenix prosecutor said Friday that he quit an internal investigation of a health care facility, where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth, because of concerns about its leadership.

Nearly two months after he was hired by Hacienda HealthCare to look into how a patient was sexually assaulted, former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley terminated his contract. His departure was among a mass exodus of Hacienda employees, including the CEO. Several senior staff members and two board members, including the longtime director, also resigned.

"When I started this assignment, I made it very clear if I was not able to conduct my work with complete objectivity and if any issue came up that caused me any concerns, I would terminate my contract," Romley said.

Romley said his issues were with Hacienda's board of directors but declined to elaborate. He also could not share details from the partially completed review because it involved records that belonged to Hacienda. It was unclear if anyone would resume the investigation he started.

Romley said he believes several employees who quit would come back if there was an entirely new board.

"If they really cared about the patients and the organization, they would consider resigning," Romley said.

In a statement Friday, Hacienda's board of directors confirmed an employee shakeup of firings and resignations. Patrick White, who stepped in as CEO in January, and the directors of clinical and patient services were all terminated Thursday, the board said. Several others, including the chief financial officer, director of nursing and vice-president of corporate communications, gave two weeks' notice.

The facility will "continue to be managed by a third-party manager and her staff, subject to ongoing negotiations with the Arizona Department of Health Services," according to the board's statement. "To date, no patient's care or safety has been compromised by any of these changes."

The organization said it is seeking to fill the positions of board president and an undisclosed number of board seats.

The facility's embattled operators agreed in February to be regulated by the state. They initially planned to close down the unit altogether after an agreement with new third-party managers fell apart.

Patrick Ptak, Gov. Doug Ducey's spokesman, said Arizona Department of Health Services employees have been monitoring the facility on-site. He also said the multiple resignations this week should not affect patient care.

Hacienda has been through massive upheaval since a 29-year-old patient gave birth Dec. 29 to the shock of employees. Its CEO stepped down. One doctor was dismissed and another suspended from providing medical services there.

Phoenix police launched a criminal investigation that led to the arrest of a nurse, Nathan Sutherland. Investigators said DNA from Sutherland, 36, matched a sample taken from the newborn. He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

The facility has since bolstered security measures. They include the installation of dozens of cameras and monitors, enhanced security and retraining for every staff member on identifying and reporting abuse and neglect.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ex-prosecutor to lead health care firm’s rape investigation
Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth
Nurse accused of raping patient in Arizona pleads not guilty
Third party to run center where comatose woman had baby
Report: Center where comatose woman had baby probed in 2016

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy