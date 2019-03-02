OFFERS
Furthering education: Kingman Area Literacy Programs helps a wide spectrum of students

Shareon Weber, left, and Amanda Fallis go through some homework assignments during their tutoring session that they have once a week. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Shareon Weber, left, and Amanda Fallis go through some homework assignments during their tutoring session that they have once a week. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 2, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s never too late to further your education, especially when it comes to reading, writing or math.

Amanda Fallis has been taking the opportunity to learn how to write, read and expand on her math skills.

Fallis has been going once a week for about two years to the tutoring services the Kingman Area Literacy Program offers. KALP is a volunteer-advocacy group that promotes literacy skills for everyone.

She started attending the services to learn how to read and now she’s at a fourth grade reading level.

Fallis and Sharon Weber get together once a week to further Fallis’ education. Weber became involved with KALP after moving back from North Carolina in 2010 and was inspired to help adults with reading after realizing her father didn’t know how to read.

Since then she has tutored many students and continues to do so, just like Fallis.

“Amanda is a really good student, she always tries to give me her best,” Weber said. “Which is what I always ask from my students.”

After attending the program, Fallis has received great feedback from her family on the improvement she’s made.

“My mom loves it because I’m learning how to read,” Fallis said.

Through these tutoring services Fallis hopes to practice her penmanship and eventually get up to reading chapter books.

“There has been big improvement,” Weber said.

Weber and Fallis mainly focus on reading and math, but those aren’t the only services KALP offers.

KALP offers services for those working toward a GED, English as a Second Language, English Language Learners and citizenship classes. All services are one-on-one.

“We provide a wide spectrum and work with toddlers all the way to the elderly,” Weber said.

Weber said many elderly people didn’t have the opportunity to go to school. One of her previous students was an elderly woman and all she wanted to do was read her bible.

“When your literacy skills are good, it opens new worlds to you,” Weber said.

The program is always looking for volunteers, but right now they have more volunteers than students. For those that are interested in being a student, call Chris Meisenheimer at 928-757-4616.

