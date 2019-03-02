OFFERS
Horoscopes | March 3, 2019

Originally Published: March 2, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Jessica Biel, 37; Julie Bowen, 49; Tone Loc, 53; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Reach out to someone you have collaborated with in the past, and you will be offered valuable information. Get up-to-date information before you make a move.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be torn between what you want to do and what you should be doing. Organization and preparation will help you manage your time better, allowing you to fit in both responsibilities as well as more pleasurable activities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on personal growth and changes that will raise your self-esteem and help you recognize when someone is taking advantage of you and what you have to offer. Distance yourself from users and abusers.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Attend cultural events and learn about traditions that others practice. A creative outlet will ease stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anger take over when you should be nurturing important relationships and offering love and cooperation. Emotions will be difficult to control, but if you have an open heart and are honest about the way you feel, much can be accomplished.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone unique will grab your attention. Creative endeavors will have a positive influence on your life and your relationships with others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal improvements will make you feel good about the way you look or what you have to offer. Keep the peace and surround yourself with people who appreciate you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll need discipline to bypass some of the emotional turmoil you face. Offer kindness and understanding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can think big, but when it comes right down to getting things done, defer to sticking to your budget and taking on only what’s possible. Don’t let anyone convince you to take a chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more energy into your home and family. It will make you feel good and ward off getting into an argument with someone who needs your help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Wearing too many hats and helping too many people will be exhausting and cause dissatisfaction. Rethink your strategy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional matters will turn into a fiasco if not handled properly. Don’t overreact or put up with anyone meddling in your affairs.

