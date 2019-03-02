OFFERS
Justin Rector trial delayed again

Justin James Rector

Originally Published: March 2, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN (AP) – The trial of a man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in Bullhead City in 2014 is again being delayed. Judge Lee Jantzen of Mohave County Superior Court canceled a scheduled April 29 trial for James Rector in the killing of Isabella Grogan-Cannella and also postponed a hearing scheduled for Monday to April 19.

The evidentiary hearing was scheduled partly because Rector agreed last December to plead guilty to first-degree murder but in January asked to withdraw from the plea agreement.

Jantzen also ordered that a defense lawyer be appointed for Rector, who was representing himself but who said in a motion that he didn’t know how to do the required work. Under the plea agreement, Rector would have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for 35 years.

