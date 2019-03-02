Miner Editorial | Under pressure, and snow, the City really came through

With the snowpocalypse come and gone, and nearly all remnants vanished, The Daily Miner wants to take time to thank the City of Kingman.

The City did an excellent job keeping streets safe and clear, and keeping the public informed about road closures. The forecast was for 8-10 inches of snow, and the City dealt with almost twice that much.

It was great to see our public servants taking time to enjoy the snow and having humor even under pressure.

The City’s Public Works Department has also offered people to bring broken branches and trees damaged from the storm to a container at the Public Works office, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave., for free. And they will be accepting those limbs throughout March.

It is fantastic to know that the City has the best interests at heart for its citizens in difficult times.

A big, heartfelt thank you goes out to the City.