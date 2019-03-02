Panel nominates 5 for appointment to Arizona Supreme Court

PHOENIX (AP) – A state screening committee has nominated four judges and a lawyer in private practice for appointment by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill an Arizona Supreme Court opening created by the retirement of Justice John Pelander.
The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments recommended Court of Appeals Judges James Beene, Kent Cattani and Maria Elena Cruz, Pima County Superior Court Judge Richard E. Gordon and attorney Andrew M. Jacobs of the Snell & Wilmer firm.
The commission announced its nominees after interviewing 11 applicants, who also included Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery.
Ducey is a Republican, as are Beene, Cattani and Gordon. Jacobs and Cruz are Democrats.
The appointment will be Ducey's fourth to the seven-member state high court.
