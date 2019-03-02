Planet Fitness grand opening brings community to new facility

KINGMAN – The giant scissors were brought out and the purple ribbon was cut for the grand opening of Planet Fitness Thursday.
Over 50 community members came to see the new fitness facility, 3915 Stockton Hill Rd., and see what they have to offer.
Chris Skipp, Arizona division vice president presented, the Club for YOUth with a check of $1,000.
“We just want to thank the Club for YOUth for everything they do for the young community here in Kingman,” Skipp said.
Bill Ward, club president was thankful for the donation. Ward said the club focuses on good citizenship, character and how to live a healthy life style, and becoming a responsible and caring citizen.
Members from the Kingman Chamber of Commerce attended the grand opening as well as DJs from the Knack radio station.
The event had people signing up for memberships, entering a raffle to win a free club membership and food.
