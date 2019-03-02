OFFERS
Planet Fitness grand opening brings community to new facility

Community members took the time to stop at the Planet Fitness grand opening to learn more on what the facility, 3915 Stockton Hill Rd., has to offer. The event had food and raffles for guests. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Community members took the time to stop at the Planet Fitness grand opening to learn more on what the facility, 3915 Stockton Hill Rd., has to offer. The event had food and raffles for guests. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 2, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The giant scissors were brought out and the purple ribbon was cut for the grand opening of Planet Fitness Thursday.

Over 50 community members came to see the new fitness facility, 3915 Stockton Hill Rd., and see what they have to offer.

photo

Chris Skipp, left, presented a $1,000 check to the Club for YOUth President, Bill Ward, for the children in the community. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Chris Skipp, Arizona division vice president presented, the Club for YOUth with a check of $1,000.

“We just want to thank the Club for YOUth for everything they do for the young community here in Kingman,” Skipp said.

Bill Ward, club president was thankful for the donation. Ward said the club focuses on good citizenship, character and how to live a healthy life style, and becoming a responsible and caring citizen.

Members from the Kingman Chamber of Commerce attended the grand opening as well as DJs from the Knack radio station.

The event had people signing up for memberships, entering a raffle to win a free club membership and food.

