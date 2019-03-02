‘Potholes, potholes, potholes’: City recovers from snow storm

KINGMAN - The City of Kingman Public Works Department said that when it comes to mitigating damage from the Feb. 20 snow storm, their focus is “potholes, potholes, potholes.”

“We have lots of potholes everywhere,” said Streets Superintendent Jack Plaunty.

He said when Kingman receives precipitation, be it a significant amount of rain or snow, the pavement begins to dry out and crack as water penetrates into the surface. Then, to make matters worse, traffic increases the pressure around the area which furthers pothole development.

“Water’s really our enemy,” Plaunty said.

And the issue heightens if water leeches into the subgrade, which Plaunty says is happening. He said the binder of the asphalt, the flexible component, gets less flexible as it ages and oxidizes. That increases cracking.

“If I can move the asphalt, when a car, truck, or heavy vehicle runs that over, that asphalt moves much more,” he said.

Public Works is going around town doing spot repair and “putting out fires,” Plaunty said. Crews were performing that work starting at around 5 a.m. Friday, and Plaunty said as of around 8:30 a.m. 100 had been filled by a single crew. That means Public Works is filling a couple hundred potholes a day.

“We’re out trying to fix potholes as quickly as we can so people’s vehicles don’t get damaged,” Plaunty said.

However, Plaunty noted those are short-term fixes. A “robust pavement preservation program” is the long-term solution, development and implementation of which is a matter of funding, he said.

At a budget work session held in January, Plaunty told an audience comprised of citizens and City officials about the state of Kingman’s streets. He said City streets sit in the 25th percentile when compared with other cities utilizing the same street-mapping service as Kingman, which has a pavement condition index rating of 42 out of 100. The average is 69.

At that same meeting, City Manager Ron Foggin said it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for some residential streets to revert back to gravel in 10 years should adequate funding remain lacking at that point in time.

Until a long-term solution is decided upon, Plaunty said the City’s focus will be on arterial and collector roads.