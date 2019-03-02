OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 03
Weather  49.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘Potholes, potholes, potholes’: City recovers from snow storm

The City is doing what it can to fill potholes made worse by the Feb. 20 storm that saw Kingman get more than a foot of snow. A “robust pavement preservation program” is the long-term solution, according to the City streets superintendent, development and implementation of which is a matter of funding. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

The City is doing what it can to fill potholes made worse by the Feb. 20 storm that saw Kingman get more than a foot of snow. A “robust pavement preservation program” is the long-term solution, according to the City streets superintendent, development and implementation of which is a matter of funding. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 2, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN - The City of Kingman Public Works Department said that when it comes to mitigating damage from the Feb. 20 snow storm, their focus is “potholes, potholes, potholes.”

“We have lots of potholes everywhere,” said Streets Superintendent Jack Plaunty.

He said when Kingman receives precipitation, be it a significant amount of rain or snow, the pavement begins to dry out and crack as water penetrates into the surface. Then, to make matters worse, traffic increases the pressure around the area which furthers pothole development.

“Water’s really our enemy,” Plaunty said.

And the issue heightens if water leeches into the subgrade, which Plaunty says is happening. He said the binder of the asphalt, the flexible component, gets less flexible as it ages and oxidizes. That increases cracking.

“If I can move the asphalt, when a car, truck, or heavy vehicle runs that over, that asphalt moves much more,” he said.

Public Works is going around town doing spot repair and “putting out fires,” Plaunty said. Crews were performing that work starting at around 5 a.m. Friday, and Plaunty said as of around 8:30 a.m. 100 had been filled by a single crew. That means Public Works is filling a couple hundred potholes a day.

“We’re out trying to fix potholes as quickly as we can so people’s vehicles don’t get damaged,” Plaunty said.

However, Plaunty noted those are short-term fixes. A “robust pavement preservation program” is the long-term solution, development and implementation of which is a matter of funding, he said.

At a budget work session held in January, Plaunty told an audience comprised of citizens and City officials about the state of Kingman’s streets. He said City streets sit in the 25th percentile when compared with other cities utilizing the same street-mapping service as Kingman, which has a pavement condition index rating of 42 out of 100. The average is 69.

At that same meeting, City Manager Ron Foggin said it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for some residential streets to revert back to gravel in 10 years should adequate funding remain lacking at that point in time.

Until a long-term solution is decided upon, Plaunty said the City’s focus will be on arterial and collector roads.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Return of the Potholes
Roadwork Before The Storm: Some repairs get made, others wait and new ones will emerge
City’s road repairs will be costly
Kingman under winter storm watch
Motorists take heed: Winter storms prompt work on I-40 in Flagstaff area

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy