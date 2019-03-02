OFFERS
When does daylight savings time begin in 2019?

(Adobe Image)

(Adobe Image)

Originally Published: March 2, 2019 7:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – When do the clocks spring forward?

For much of the country, Daylight Saving Time 2019 begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10.

Daylight Saving Time is observed everywhere in the U.S. except Arizona, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands. The exception in Arizona is the Navajo Indian Reservation, which does observe Daylight Savings Time.

If you're outside Arizona, you should set your clocks and watches forward to 3 a.m., if they don't do it themselves.

Daylight Saving Time 2019 will end on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 a.m. local time

Many credit the idea of Daylight Saving Time to Benjamin Franklin, but the idea really got going as an energy-saving measure during World War I. The U.S. began turning the clocks back in 1918.

Daylight Saving Time is also a good reminder to check smoke detectors and replace batteries.

In 2017, a Massachusetts commission considering changing the Bay State’s time zone recommended keeping Daylight Saving Time year-round, but only if a majority of Northeast states also wanted to.

The Florida Legislature voted overwhelmingly last year to keep Daylight Saving Time year-round, and the bill was signed by Gov. Rick Scott. But Florida has to change to standard time with everyone else next weekend because only Congress can OK keeping Daylight Saving Time year-round, and that hasn’t happened so far for Florida.

Californians voted in November in favor of permanent Daylight Saving Time, a measure called Proposition 7. But to take effect, the California legislature and U.S. Congress would have to approve it.

Lawmakers in Texas are also considering permanent Daylight Saving Time.

Information provided by Today’s News-Herald.

