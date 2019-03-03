Arizona border activists get $250 fine, 15-month probation

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – The U.S. Attorney's office in Tucson says four volunteers for a humanitarian group that works in the Arizona border area have been fined $250 each and received 15 months of unsupervised probation.
An office spokesman said Friday that Natalie Hoffman, Oona Holcomb, Madeline Huse, and Zaachila Orozco were previously convicted in connection with events on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge south of Ajo, Arizona.
The volunteers entered the park in August 2017 to put out water and food for migrants walking through the broiling desert. They were later charged with entering a wildlife refuge without a permit. Hoffman was also charged with driving a vehicle in a protected wilderness area.
Prosecutors last month dropped criminal prosecution of a separate set of No More Deaths volunteers in another case.
