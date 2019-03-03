OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 04
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona border activists get $250 fine, 15-month probation

The volunteers entered the park in August 2017 to put out water and food for migrants walking through the broiling desert. They were later charged with entering a wildlife refuge without a permit. Hoffman was also charged with driving a vehicle in a protected wilderness area. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo)

The volunteers entered the park in August 2017 to put out water and food for migrants walking through the broiling desert. They were later charged with entering a wildlife refuge without a permit. Hoffman was also charged with driving a vehicle in a protected wilderness area. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2019 7:25 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – The U.S. Attorney's office in Tucson says four volunteers for a humanitarian group that works in the Arizona border area have been fined $250 each and received 15 months of unsupervised probation.

An office spokesman said Friday that Natalie Hoffman, Oona Holcomb, Madeline Huse, and Zaachila Orozco were previously convicted in connection with events on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge south of Ajo, Arizona.

The volunteers entered the park in August 2017 to put out water and food for migrants walking through the broiling desert. They were later charged with entering a wildlife refuge without a permit. Hoffman was also charged with driving a vehicle in a protected wilderness area.

Prosecutors last month dropped criminal prosecution of a separate set of No More Deaths volunteers in another case.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

4 No More Deaths volunteers found guilty
Arizona clergy call activists to support migrants on border
Trump administration vows to prosecute migrants in future
Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
APNewsBreak: No one arrested in border clash is prosecuted

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy