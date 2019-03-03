OFFERS
Arizona man gets 23.5 years for taking sex photos of girl

Derek Rodriguez

Derek Rodriguez

Originally Published: March 3, 2019 7:24 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – Authorities say a man from the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear has been sentenced to 23.5 years imprisonment for taking sexually explicit photographs of an 11-year-old girl who was a guest in his home.

The Arizona Attorney General’s office said Friday 35-year-old Derek Scott Rodriguez was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges follow the girl’s disclosure to her family that Rodriguez had taken the photographs.

Additional investigation turned up more sexual images of children on his computer.

Rodriguez will be on supervised probation for life and will have to register as a sex offender after he leaves prison.

Defense attorney Michael Rothman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

