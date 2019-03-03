OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 04
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona police arrest man in string of restaurant robberies

Christian Contreras

Christian Contreras

Originally Published: March 3, 2019 7:23 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in a string of restaurant holdups around the Phoenix metro area.

A Phoenix police spokesman said Friday that 23-year-old Christian Contreras has been arrested and booked on 18 counts of armed robbery. The arrest came after weeks of interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to identify the suspect.

It was not immediately clear if Contreras had an attorney.

During the robberies that occurred from Feb. 6-26, the suspect typically entered each restaurant posing as a customer. When a restaurant employee opened the cash register, the suspect would pull out a handgun, jump over the counter and grab money from the register before fleeing.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Nervy clerk just says no to armed robber
Golden Valley bank robbed again, suspect caught
Kingman Police capture armed robbery suspect within hour
Suspect pulls off drive-thru robbery
Police | Kingman Police Department seeks public's help to find armed robbery suspects

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy