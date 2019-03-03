Council talks exotic animals, traffic signal change

KINGMAN – City Council will receive a tour of the Kingman Airport during Tuesday’s work session, but the regularly-scheduled meeting is still set to take place starting around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

One item returning to Council is regarding wild and exotic animal performances. The City wrote in a press release that the proposed ordinance would exempt rodeos, 4-H programs and other activities “inherent in our culture and region,” from the wild and exotic animal performances prohibition.

Council will consider a proposal to permanently change the signaling at Fourth and Beale streets to an all-way stop. That all-way stop is currently in a trial period, and after two months, no complaints have been received. The Traffic Safety Committee has given the City the green light to make the change permanent. However, the change will require the replacement of the existing power system. Guaranteed maximum price for the project, to be paid from HURF funds, is around $57,000.

City staff is requesting that Council authorize the submission of an ESP grant for about $275,000 through the Arizona Commerce Authority. Those funds would go to procurement of a contractor that would complete a mile of road repaving at the Kingman Industrial Park.

Council will consider signing off on LED street lighting upgrades. In total, 175 out of 470 high pressure sodium streetlights would be replaced in Phase 1. The cost of the project, to come from HURF funds, is about $79,000. The work would also entail median lighting on Stockton Hill Road.

In other business, Council could approve a 10-year lease agreement with the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona for $850 a month at the Powerhouse Visitor Center. The agreement stipulates that the association would need to contribute up to $10,000 for a new entry sign at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, and $10,000 for a drive through shield at the Powerhouse.

Council will discuss updates to the City’s procurement code, and could approve two crew cab trucks for the Parks Department. The lowest bid received for the trucks was from Martin Swanty Chrysler for just less than $52,000.

City Council also has on its agenda a report on the proposed management services agreement with the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District. In executive session, the development agreement with Kingman Regional Medical Center for the Kingman Crossing interchange will be discussed.